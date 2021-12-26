Mavericks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) play against the Utah Jazz (9-9) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Saturday December 25, 2021

Dallas Mavericks 0, Utah Jazz 0 (10:30 pm ET)

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Not a creature was stirring … 🐭

#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/hEFyUgULmQ – 10:38 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

🎄 #NBAXmas is on NBA Radio!

Mavericks @ Jazz are NEXT!

🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/P1r3StNvrT – 10:25 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Still about half an hour or so from Mavs vs Jazz in SLC. Probably most are aware but if you aren’t, this is an exclusive ESPN telecast so we will not be on tonight. There is of course Mavs radio broadcasts w/ @Chuck Cooperstein and Brad on @theeagledallas & Victor Villalba on @ZonaMX991 – 10:15 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Josh Green has cleared protocols and has rejoined the team in Utah. He will not be active tonight. But Jason Kidd said he will resume a spot in the rotation, presumably Monday at Portland. – 10:14 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Your first five on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/zpegMLQyw3 – 10:00 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: S Brown, Porzingis, Powell, Brunson, Ntilikina

Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley.

9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:33 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

We’ve got red & we’ve got suits 🎅

#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/H2PXFMebvw – 9:31 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

As Kristaps Porzingis returns, Kristi Toliver becomes Mavs’ latest add to COVID-19 protocols dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

😈 pic.twitter.com/VYwc8Xv7EV – 9:07 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

In addition to all the Mavs’ healthy and safety protocol players, Dorian Finney-Smith is also out tonight with a non-COVID illness. Josh Green was cleared from the protocol, but is inactive. Kristaps Porzingis WILL PLAY. – 9:04 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd with Mavs’ latest health update:

Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will play tonight after missing 2 games.

Josh Green will be inactive, but re-joined the team in Utah today.

DFS is out with non-COVID illness.

6 other guys, including Luka, still in protocol. – 9:04 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jason Kidd says that Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight for the Mavs. – 9:03 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per JKidd: Porzingis is in. Finney-Smith is out. Mavs-Jazz 9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:03 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will play vs. Jazz tonight after missing the Mavs’ last two games. – 9:03 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Kristaps Porzingis available tonight, Jason Kidd says. – 9:03 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight against Jazz – 9:03 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (toe) will play in Utah tonight. – 9:03 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Kristaps Porzingis will play for the Mavs tonight, Jason Kidd says. – 9:03 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be available to play in tonight’s game in Utah. – 9:03 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Had a serious record-scratch moment when @David Locke, in the pregame media availability with Quin Snyder, began, “Mike Conley is positive …” then paused for half a beat before adding “in the plus/minus category for 13 straight games.” Thought for a second I’d missed some big news. – 9:00 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Hassan Claus here to wish you a Merry Christmas 🎁

#TakeNote | #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/omYXc9ikFs – 8:55 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Injury report:

Grizzlies: QUESTIONABLE – Brandon Clarke (knee). OUT – Santi Aldama (ankle); Jarrett Culver (H&S); Sam Merrill (ankle); Ziaire Williams (H&S).

Kings: QUESTIONABLE – De’Aaron Fox (H&S). OUT – Alex Len (H&S); Davion Mitchell (H&S); Neemias Queta (H&S). – 8:40 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox (health & safety protocols) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Grizzlies. Alex Len, Davion Mitchell and Neemias Queta are ruled out. – 8:34 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

What a Christmas gift to hear Doris Burke commenting on this Suns-Warriors game instead of the absolutely terrible and unprepared Jeff Van Gundy. Does her homework, knows the players and how the teams play. Van Gundy just walks in, wings it and babbles. Elevate Doris to No. 1. – 7:55 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

We’re ready for more Christmas basketball. Mavericks are at the Jazz. At least, some of them are. This afternoon, it became known Dorian Finney-Smith is doubtful with a non-COVID-related illness. I think Karl Malone still lives in the Utah area. Maybe a phone call is in order. – 7:47 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

As much as I’d like to see the Mavericks in thr West Finals, give me 7 games of GS-PHX and I’m OK. The quality of those two teams, and esp as how they match up vs each other is fabulous – 7:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Best point differential in the 3rd quarter this season:

154 — Warriors

80 — Utah Jazz

The Warriors are almost lapping the field. pic.twitter.com/zoxvqYIuLw – 7:25 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Visited with the Suns recently and Monty Williams said he feels “somewhat responsible” for Deandre Ayton not getting his max extension done, like Doncic and Trae Young. “From a personal perspective, I feel like I failed him.” sports.yahoo.com/the-suns-have-… – 5:45 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Merry Christmas

Many have asked for the radio call of Jordan Clarkson’s dunk v. Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/Q0jGa1Oten – 5:28 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

More bad news for Mavs who list DFS as doubtful for tonight in Utah with a non CoVid related illness. 9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 5:12 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Who you taking to win the title as of right now (Jazz excluded due to bias of followers) – 5:10 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Fun Christmas Note for you @Rjeff24

Since 2016-17

Utah Jazz 267-154 63.4%

Milwaukee Bucks 269-156 63.3%

Golden State Warriors 262-153 63.1%

Toronto Raptors 262-157 62.5%

Boston Celtics 257-165 60.9%

Los Angeles Clippers 254-168 60.2%

…..

New York Knicks 153-263 36.8% – 4:38 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

While he ranks 8th in the NBA in scoring average, Jayson Tatum just took over the NBA lead in actual scoring.

NBA – POINTS LEADERS

Jayson Tatum 840

Steph Curry 831

Kevin Durant 803

Trae Young 791

Steph Curry 785

Donovan Mitchell 754

Steph plays next on Christmas Day. – 4:37 PM