Mavericks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Dallas Mavericks play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $7,841,363 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $15,954,597 per win
Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Monday January 20, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte
Away TV: KFAA
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Mavericks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest