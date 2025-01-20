Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Mavericks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $7,841,363 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $15,954,597 per win

Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Monday January 20, 2025

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte

Away TV: KFAA

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

