Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Dallas Mavericks play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $9,017,568 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $7,421,925 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 6, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis
Away TV: KFAA
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest