Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (22-19) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (10:00 pm ET)

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

no one left behind 👀

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Starters for both sides

Mavs: Brunson, Luka, Finney Smith, Kleber, Powell

Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Clarke, Trip – 9:55 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Starters tonight:

Memphis Grizzlies (30-14)Dallas Mavericks (22-19)

8FZiaire WilliamsD. Finney-SmithF10

15FBrandon ClarkeMaxi Kleber F42

13CJaren Jackson Jr.Dwight PowellC7

22GDesmond BaneJalen BrunsonG13

12GJa Morant Luka Dončić G77 – 9:48 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

MEM starters: Williams, Jackson, Clarke, Bane, Morant

9:10 tip

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

first five vs. @Dallas Mavericks

🥷 @Ja Morant

🪣 @Desmond Bane

🎱 @Ziaire Williams

✈️ @Brandon Clarke

🦄 @jarenjacksonjr

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/f3sjjjatXF – 9:37 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Coverage of Mavs vs Grizzlies is underway on BSSW. The Mavs Live crew has started things off with Dana, Devin and Brian. Harp and I have the call of the game at 9p. Grizzlies have won a franchise record 11 straight. Mavs have won 7 of their last 9.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Your first five on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/PoJqEc2T2o – 9:32 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Here are your officials for a late-night showdown between the Mavericks and Grizzlies: Gediminas Petraitis, Courtney Kirkland and — working a back-to-back in Memphis — JB DeRosa.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

jitty mane fresh off a 15 point 17 board performance.

@konchjitty55 // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/pb7p8JYVsG – 9:09 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Two-minute snippet of life as Luka. pic.twitter.com/sSP5YmCAb5 – 8:47 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls play in Boston tomorrow and then in Memphis Monday afternoon … likely without LaVine, who will get an MRI on the left knee Saturday. If they’re going to continue to show up like this … trade deadline is Feb. 10. – 8:43 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

Every national TV game the last few nights has been a total blowout:

– Knicks > Mavericks by 23

– Nets > Bulls by 26

– Bucks > Warriors by 19

– Nuggets > Blazers by 32

– Warriors > Bulls by 31 at halftime – 8:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Steven Adams is not expected to be playing his normal amount of minutes tonight. Darko Rajakovic said the team wants to work him back in with conditioning. – 8:26 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

This is a new one for a pregame coach’s media session:

Q: “Is Steven Adams starting?”

A: “I think he’s not?” – 8:23 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

don't Trip over what's behind you 🎸

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Ntilikina and Moses Brown are the early birds, warming up even as the dancers rehearse. Did you know Ntilikina, despite playing only 31 games, has the Mavs’ 4th-best plus-minus at plus-72? pic.twitter.com/vJ6ffd2LMr – 7:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cool moment: Saddiq tumbled into a cameraman pretty hard a few minutes ago. Just now, during timeout, Saben Lee and Luka Garza went and checked on him. – 7:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier: Heat G League affiliate adds Mario Chalmers, where he’ll team with Brandon Knight. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:48 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso still hasn’t cleared protocols and won’t travel on Bulls’ upcoming two-game trip to Boston and Memphis – 5:47 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

On January 11th against the Warriors, Tyus Jones played 23 minutes and traveled 1.70 miles at an average of 4.07 MPH.

@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/72BPqhy56H – 5:45 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Steven Adams of the Grizzlies, the NBA leader in offensive rebounds (total & per game), is out of health and safety protocols and not listed on tonight's injury report. Mavs at Grizz (9p, BSSW). Memphis has won a franchise record 11 in a row. Mavs won in Memphis on 12/8, 104-96.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

The MLK High School Classic tips off MLK weekend 🏀

presented by @Nike pic.twitter.com/AmwrehNsc3 – 5:04 PM

