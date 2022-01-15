Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (22-19) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (10:00 pm ET)

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
no one left behind 👀 pic.twitter.com/poCeWD0b0Y9:59 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters for both sides
Mavs: Brunson, Luka, Finney Smith, Kleber, Powell
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Clarke, Trip – 9:55 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Startters tonight:
Memphis Grizzlies (30-14)Dallas Mavericks (22-19)
8FZiaire WilliamsD. Finney-SmithF10
15FBrandon ClarkeMaxi Kleber F42
13CJaren Jackson Jr.Dwight PowellC7
22GDesmond BaneJalen BrunsonG13
12GJa Morant Luka Dončić G77 – 9:48 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MEM starters: Williams, Jackson, Clarke, Bane, Morant
9:10 tip @theeagledallas9:46 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
📲🥷
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/sOaPB3v3ik9:45 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
💭 How far can the Grizzlies go?
💭 What’s next for the Hawks?
#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77 and @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/2zECFH…9:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five vs. @Dallas Mavericks
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
✈️ @Brandon Clarke
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/f3sjjjatXF9:37 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Coverage of Mavs vs Grizzlies is underway on BSSW. The Mavs Live crew has started things off with Dana, Devin and Brian. Harp and I have the call of the game at 9p. Grizzlies have won a franchise record 11 straight. Mavs have won 7 of their last 9. – 9:36 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/PoJqEc2T2o9:32 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for a late-night showdown between the Mavericks and Grizzlies: Gediminas Petraitis, Courtney Kirkland and — working a back-to-back in Memphis — JB DeRosa. how about that @badunclep ??? – 9:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
jitty mane fresh off a 15 point 17 board performance.
@konchjitty55 // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/pb7p8JYVsG9:09 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Two-minute snippet of life as Luka. pic.twitter.com/sSP5YmCAb58:47 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls play in Boston tomorrow and then in Memphis Monday afternoon … likely without LaVine, who will get an MRI on the left knee Saturday. If they’re going to continue to show up like this … trade deadline is Feb. 10. – 8:43 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram
Every national TV game the last few nights has been a total blowout:
– Knicks > Mavericks by 23
– Nets > Bulls by 26
– Bucks > Warriors by 19
– Nuggets > Blazers by 32
– Warriors > Bulls by 31 at halftime – 8:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
caption this 😂 pic.twitter.com/ztS8tfXR8x8:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams is not expected to be playing his normal amount of minutes tonight. Darko Rajakovic said the team wants to work him back in with conditioning. – 8:26 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
This is a new one for a pregame coach’s media session:
Q: “Is Steven Adams starting?”
A: “I think he’s not?” – 8:23 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
90’s baby.
@cintronworld | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/8N6xZhffMT8:18 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
don’t Trip over what’s behind you 🎸 pic.twitter.com/F356Hyrt7A7:45 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ntilikina and Moses Brown are the early birds, warming up even as the dancers rehearse. Did you know Ntilikina, despite playing only 31 games, has the Mavs’ 4th-best plus-minus at plus-72? pic.twitter.com/vJ6ffd2LMr7:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cool moment: Saddiq tumbled into a cameraman pretty hard a few minutes ago. Just now, during timeout, Saben Lee and Luka Garza went and checked on him. – 7:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Heat G League affiliate adds Mario Chalmers, where he’ll team with Brandon Knight. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:48 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
Previewing Grizzlies/Mavs, Warriors/Bulls, the rest of tonight’s packed slate, and of course: Justin’s fastest 5 minutes in the NBA.
Live now through tipoff: https://t.co/ULjPLmYNoS pic.twitter.com/eqkOnsd72a6:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Tune in Sunday at 6pm for the full conversation of: Intersection of Race & Sports.
📺: https://t.co/TUsaZ7eYV0
(presented by @MidSouthFord) pic.twitter.com/Ro6U0bzCCr6:01 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This 9 p.m. start time is not what’s up. Let me help y’all pass time.
Thread of some recent Commercial Appeal work during the Memphis Grizzlies 11-game winning streak: – 5:47 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso still hasn’t cleared protocols and won’t travel on Bulls’ upcoming two-game trip to Boston and Memphis – 5:47 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
On January 11th against the Warriors, Tyus Jones played 23 minutes and traveled 1.70 miles at an average of 4.07 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/72BPqhy56H5:45 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Steven Adams of the Grizzlies, the NBA leader in offensive rebounds (total & per game), is out of health and safety protocols and not listed on tonight’s injury report. Mavs at Grizz (9p, BSSW). Memphis has won a franchise record 11 in a row. Mavs won in Memphis on 12/8, 104-96. – 5:05 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
The MLK High School Classic tips off MLK weekend 🏀
presented by @Nike pic.twitter.com/AmwrehNsc35:04 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 How Cam Reddish can succeed in New York
🏀 The Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak
🏀 Draymond’s importance to the Warriors
🏀 Tired or wired: The Ben Simmons trade talk
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5eDsYR…4:19 PM

