Mavericks star Luka Doncic reportedly day-to-day with 'mild' ankle sprain after leaving game vs. Suns early

Doncic left in the opening minutes on Thursday night without scoring for the first time in his NBA career

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be day-to-day with a "mild" left ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Doncic was ruled out of their game against the Phoenix Suns after he rolled his ankle just a few minutes into the game on Thursday night.

Early in the first quarter at the Footprint Center, Doncic threw a pump fake in the post while trying to make a move to the rim. As he spun around and planted, his left foot got tangled up with Mikal Bridges’ foot and rolled on its side. Doncic immediately started limping, and quickly walked off to the locker room.

Doncic was ruled out at the start of the second quarter with a left ankle sprain. Initial X-rays came back negative.

“We’ll see as we go forward here," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after the game, via Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. "We’ll have probably more information once we get to Utah."

He had one rebound and missed two shots in his three minutes. It marks the first game in Doncic's NBA career that he didn't score a single point.

Doncic entered the game averaging a league-best 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. His scoring average dropped to 33 points per game after Thursday night, which will move him to second in the league behind Joel Embiid (33.4 ppg).

Despite losing Doncic, the Mavericks held on to beat the Suns 99-95 behind a 36-point showing from Spencer Dinwiddie, who shot 10-of-18 from the field and added nine assists and six rebounds. Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Dwight Powell, who hit a pair of free throws to seal the win in the final seconds, finished with 15 points.

Chris Paul led the Suns with 22 points and 10 assists, and Cam Johnson added 22 points and eight rebounds. Deandre Ayton finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Phoenix.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic rolled his left ankle just minutes into the game on Thursday night. (AP/Matt York)

