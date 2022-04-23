Mavericks star Luka Doncic available to play in Game 4 vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks will get their biggest star back for Game 4 on Saturday. All-Star guard Luka Doncic is available to play after missing the first three games of the team's series against the Utah Jazz due to a calf strain.

The Mavericks listed Doncic as available prior to the contest. Head coach Jason Kidd confirmed Doncic would play in Game 4.

Luka Dončić (left calf strain) will be available for Game 4 in Utah.



Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) will remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 23, 2022

Doncic has not played in the team's three previous games due to a calf strain. Doncic originally sustained the calf injury during the Mavericks' final game of the regular season. He left that contest in the third quarter.

Despite Doncic missing the first three games of the series, the Mavericks have a 2-1 lead over the Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

The Mavericks remained optimistic about Doncic's return, providing encouraging updates about his status throughout the series. Following the Mavericks win in Game 2, the team said Doncic had a chance to return in Game 3. Doncic was unable to make it back in time, but Dallas won anyway.

Doncic will look to lead the Mavericks to a commanding 3-1 lead if he can pull off a win against the Jazz in Game 4 on Saturday.