Mavericks reportedly trying to reconcile with Dennis Smith Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks think there’s room for both Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic on the same team. Team officials have reportedly had positive conversations with Smith, and are hoping that their relationship can be repaired, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Smith’s current standing with the team is complicated. The 21-year-old Smith has missed the past four games due to multiple ailments. Smith was initially ruled out with a back injury for the first three games, but the team altered his injury to an illness before Wednesday’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Earlier in the day, Smith tweeted he had met a fan while out at lunch.

There are conflicting reports on why Smith has missed those games. Some have speculated that the team asked Smith to stay home so he could remain healthy until they work out a trade, but that’s apparently not the case. Smith is reportedly staying away from the team because he wants a trade, according to MacMahon. Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed team officials want to repair the relationship with Smith, but said Smith has not asked to be traded.

In his sophomore season, Smith has seen some of his numbers decline. He’s averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 assists and 27.7 minutes per game. It hasn’t all been bad. Smith’s field goal percentage is up.

With Doncic taking the league by storm, Smith’s role has changed. That may be the cause of the frustration between Smith and the team. Whatever drama exists between both sides hasn’t impacted Smith and Doncic’s relationship, according to reports. The two are close off the court.

The Mavericks don’t play again until Saturday. That should give both Smith and the Mavericks more than enough time to get things worked out.

Dennis Smith Jr. and the Mavs have a few things to work through. (AP Photo)

