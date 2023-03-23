Mavericks to protest Warriors defeat after 'worst officiating non-call mistake'

The Dallas Mavericks will protest Wednesday's 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors after the "worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA" according to owner Mark Cuban.

The protest centers around a referee call which led to Warriors center Kevon Looney scoring an uncontested dunk to make it 90-87 from a Jordan Poole inbound pass with 1:54 left in the third quarter following a Mavericks timeout.

Dallas believed that they had possession of the ball, thus were not in position for the inbound, with Cuban claiming that was due to a miscommunication by the referees.

"For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened," Cuban tweeted.

"The ref called Mavs ball. The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout. During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the warriors. Never said a word to us.

"They got an easy basketball. Crazy that it would matter in a 2 point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA. All they had to do was tell us and they didn't."

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd also argued the decision with referee Michael Smith at the time to no avail. Cuban disputed the decision courtside with officials too.

In a pool report, crew chief Sean Wright disputed Cuban's account of events, claiming that the referee's original call was a Warriors' ball, followed by another signal to indicate a Dallas timeout.

"There is a second signal, but that signal is for a mandatory timeout that was due to the Mavs," Wright said.

Following the pool report, Cuban added on Twitter with an image of the scene: "Only two refs were on that side of the court and we had 2 guys at half court going to in bound. The other ref obviously thought it was our ball as well."

Under NBA rules, Cuban must file the protest within 48 hours of the conclusion of the game.

The game came down to the wire, with scores at 123-122 entering the final minute. Reggie Bullock scored a three-pointer on the buzzer to narrow it to a two-point final margin.

Mavs guard Luka Doncic also expressed his frustration after missing a two-point attempt with 3.2 seconds left at 125-122, appearing to rub his fingers like a money gesture aimed at the referee.