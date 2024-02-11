Mavericks play the Wizards on 4-game win streak

Washington Wizards (9-43, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (30-23, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Washington.

The Mavericks are 15-13 in home games. Dallas has a 14-16 record against teams over .500.

The Wizards have gone 6-20 away from home. Washington is 7-18 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks score 118.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 123.9 the Wizards give up. The Wizards are shooting 47.5% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 48.4% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Wizards 130-117 in their last meeting on Nov. 16. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 31 points, and Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is shooting 48.3% and averaging 25.2 points for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 34.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Tyus Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 assists for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 121.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 112.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (knee), Dereck Lively II: day to day (nose).

Wizards: Isaiah Livers: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press