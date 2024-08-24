Mavericks opt out of returning broadcasts to Bally Sports Southwest

The Dallas Mavericks are turning to another provider to broadcast their games this season.

Their games will not be aired on Bally Sports Southwest.

First reported by The Athletic and reported again by other news outlets, the Mavs are not part of an greement reached between the NBA and Diamond Sports Group, which broadcasts games through Bally’s regional sports networks (including Bally Sports Southwest).

Diamond Sports Group is currently going through bankruptcy proceedings.

Dallas Mavericks games will not be aired on Bally Sports Southwest during the 2024-2025 season -- a reveal first reported by The Athletic.

The NBA announced Friday that it reached an agreement with Diamond Sports Group, which broadcasts games through Bally’s regional sports networks (RSNs) and is currently going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The NBA released a statement about the situation:

“We have reached a new agreement with Diamond Sports Group for the 2024-25 season in which Diamond RSNs will telecast local games for 13 NBA teams. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans declined to continue distributing their games on Diamond RSNs and will share more details soon on how to watch games for the upcoming season in their respective markets. This new agreement is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court.”

The Mavericks have not commented about their future broadcast plans.

The Dallas Stars broadcast their games on the new streaming platform, Victory+. There is some speculation that the Mavs could join that platform.

The Mavericks are expected to announce their broadcast plans in the near future. The Mavericks’ regular season begins on Oct. 24 at home against San Antonio. The Mavs play their first preseason game on Oct. 7.