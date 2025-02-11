Mavericks lose Daniel Gafford to knee injury early in loss to Kings in latest blow since Luka Dončić trade

Daniel Gafford will be evaluated again in two weeks with his knee sprain

The Dallas Mavericks are dealing with yet another injury.

Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford had to be helped off the court Monday night in Dallas' 129-128 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings after his right knee buckled while he tried to set a screen. Gafford crashed down to the court at the American Airlines Center and immediately reached for his knee.

Gafford was eventually helped off the floor, and didn’t put any weight on his leg as he did so. The team ruled him out with a knee sprain before halftime.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Gafford would evaluated again in two weeks. It marks the latest setback the team is dealing with at the position. The Mavericks’ other three big men — Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell — are all out with respective injuries, too.

Davis went down with an adductor injury in his debut with the team Saturday after the stunning blockbuster trade that landed him in Dallas in exchange for star Luka Dončić ahead of the deadline. He is expected to miss multiple weeks recovering. Lively is dealing with an ankle injury, and Powell is out with a hip injury.

Gafford, who is in his second season with the Mavericks, entered Monday’s game averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest. The 26-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $40 million deal he first signed with the Washington Wizards.

The Mavericks entered Monday’s game coming off back-to-back wins. Fans, however, are still incredibly frustrated with general manager Nico Harrison, who has faced protests outside of the arena after his decision to trade Dončić earlier this month.

The Mavericks blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, and DeMar DeRozan drilled a bucket with about three seconds left to force overtime. They then lost in the extra period after DeRozan hit a 13-footer in the final seconds, which gave Sacramento the one-point win.

DeRozan led Sacramento with 42 points and seven rebounds in Dallas' loss, which moved the Kings to 27-26 on the season. Zach LaVine and Malik Monk each added 17 points, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 20 points off the bench, and Klay Thompson added 19 that included five 3-pointers. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for Dallas, who now sits at 28-26 on the season.