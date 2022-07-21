MAVERICKS INC. HOSTS ANNUAL MAVERICKS CONFERENCE IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, along with Representatives Stephanie Bice (OK-05), Byron Donalds (FL-19), French Hill (AR-02), and Mike Waltz (FL-06), will headline the premier annual event for conservative young professionals.

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavericks Inc., the educational and advocacy arm of Maverick PAC, the premier national network for conservative young professionals, will host its annual Mavericks Conference in Tampa, Florida, from July 21st through July 23rd. More than 200 attendees from across the country will gather to hear from and engage with top leaders in business, government, and politics–including Members of Congress, party officials, and business executives. Members of the Maverick community, composed of both Mavericks Inc. and Maverick PAC, work in a variety of industries such as oil and gas, finance, real estate development, marketing and communications, and technology.

“We felt that hosting our annual conference in Florida, one of the fastest-growing states for our community, was a natural fit. Florida has played an integral role in the modern-day conservative movement and will continue to do so in the years to come,” said Maverick PAC National Co-Chair Robert Flock. “We are excited to bring our momentum to Tampa, where the members of the Maverick PAC community -- the future donors, candidates, and influencers of the Republican Party -- will have the opportunity to engage with current public and private sector leaders,” added Maverick PAC National Co-Chair, Ben Proler.

Speakers and special guests for the 2022 Mavericks Conference include Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, Representatives Stephanie Bice (OK-05), Byron Donalds (FL-19), French Hill (AR-02), Mike Waltz (FL-06), and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. Attendees will hear from an assortment of panels focused on everything from cryptocurrency to increasing more female leadership in the GOP.

Story continues

For more information about the conference, visit: www.MavericksUSA.org.

###

About Mavericks: Mavericks Inc. is a (501)(c)(4) educational and advocacy organization for conservative young professionals. Maverick PAC (MavPAC) is the premier national donor network for conservative young professionals. The Maverick community spans across the country and our members work in a wide variety of industries. The Mavericks organization provides a platform for engaging the next generation of Republican Party leaders in business and politics.

CONTACT: Maggie Ambrose Maverick PAC maggie@maverickpac.com



