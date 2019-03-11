Mavericks hope Luka Doncic injury not serious

Luka Doncic injured his knee in the Mavericks' loss to the Rockets on Sunday and coach Rick Carlisle hopes it isn't serious.

The Rookie of the Year front runner suffered the injury while grabbing an uncontested rebound and limped off the court for a timeout with just over four minutes left in the final quarter.

The Slovenian guard remained in the game but was unable to get up the final shot as the Mavericks fell to a 94-93 defeat against the Rockets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Doncic attracted three defenders and passed to Jalen Brunson, but Chris Paul came up with a game-winning block for Houston.

Chris Paul gets a piece to seal the @HoustonRockets 8th win in a row! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/wyFOmz6bjz — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2019

The Mavericks slipped to 27-39 for the season and Carlisle was hopeful Doncic had not done any serious damage.

"I don't know if he banged his knee or he landed on it funny, but the hope is that it's not serious. He did finish the game, so we'll see. We'll know more [on Monday]," he said.

Doncic, who recorded his 17th double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, initially said his knee was good before expanding on the situation.

"I just jumped and got a rebound and I felt like a pop, so we'll see," he said.

Story continues

. @luka7doncic set a new career high with 15 rebounds and recorded his 17th double-double. We welcome in another in-state rival Tuesday night as the Spurs come to town. We're gonna need your energy at the AAC! pic.twitter.com/znm6xuYGPl — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 11, 2019

Despite playing through injury in the closing minutes, Doncic drew praise from Rockets duo James Harden and Paul.

"He's great. Not only does he have the ability to score the basketball but he's a great passer as well," Harden said.

"He uses his body very well, rebounds the ball, he does a lot of things to impact the game. With this only being his first year, he's got a long way to go but he's definitely having a great start."

Paul added of Doncic: "Rookie of the Year, definitely. He's probably the front runner. Trae [Young] has been playing really well too. Both of them are great players and they will be for a long time."