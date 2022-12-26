Mavericks cap Nowitzki celebration with win over Lakers

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday.

Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists as the Mavericks finished off a celebration of Dirk Nowitzki’s statue unveiling by winning just the second Christmas Day home game in franchise history.

Dallas took its first lead during a 51-point third quarter, the highest-scoring quarter on Christmas in NBA history and a league-best this season. Golden State and Orlando have each had a 50-point quarter.

LeBron James scored 38 points, one shy of his season high, and the Lakers led by 12 early in the third before the Mavericks took over.

Donci also had nine assists.

76ERS 119, KNICKS 112

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and Philadelphia blew by New York in the final quarter, extending its winning streak to eight games,

Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points. De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand.

The Sixers never led through three quarters, then outscored the Knicks 24-9 to open the fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a 116-102 lead.

Julius Randle scored 35 points for New York, and Jalen Brunson had 23 points and 11 assists. The Knicks have lost three straight following an eight-game winning streak.

