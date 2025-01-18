Mavericks beat Thunder 106-98 as OKC All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits with wrist injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) passes to guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie and P.J. Washington Jr. added 16 apiece and the Dallas Mavericks beat Oklahoma City 106-98 Friday night as Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first game of the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s leading scorer with a 31.6 average, was sidelined by a sprained wrist, one night after scoring 40 points in a dominating 134-114 victory over Cleveland in a matchup of the Western and Eastern Conference leaders.

The Mavericks (23-19) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Dallas outscored Oklahoma City 41-17 in the second period, including 16-3 in points off turnovers, and led 63-43 at halftime. The Thunder cut their deficit to a point (77-76) by outscoring the Mavericks 33-14 in the third. The Mavericks closed out the win by outscoring the Thunder 29-22 in the fourth.

Jalen Williams scored 19 points and Lu Dort added 18 for the Thunder (34-7).

Takeaways

Thunder: It was the first time this season OKC hasn’t had a 20-point scorer.

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Reserves Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell joined the injury list. Hardy sprained an ankle, playing only 1:19 in the first half. Powell injured a hip in the third period.

Key moment

After the Thunder successfully challenged to win possession trailing 98-93 with 1:20 left, Kyrie Irving rebounded Williams’ missed floater and Dinwiddie hit his second 3-pointer of the final three minutes for an eight-point lead.

Key stat

The Mavericks became the first team to beat the Thunder twice this season. Both wins came without All-Star Luka Doncic, who has missed 20 games with multiple injuries and has been sidelined since Christmas with a calf strain.

Up next

The Thunder begin a three-game homestand Sunday against Brooklyn. The Mavericks are at Charlotte on Monday.

