Mavericks announce Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery to address meniscus injury in right knee

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis will spend at least a portion of his offseason rehabbing from surgery. On Friday the team announced Porzingis underwent surgery to address “a lateral meniscus injury of his right knee.”

Porzingis suffered the injury during the team’s opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks did not provide a timetable for Porzingis’ return.

The Dallas Mavericks issued the following statement today regarding Kristaps Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/B9ouGkzxub — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 9, 2020

Porzingis injured himself during Game 1 of the series against the Clippers. He played in Game 2 and Game 3, but was shut down for the remainder of the series. The Mavericks lost in six games.

Kristaps Porzingis has a history of knee issues

Though he’s just 25, Porzingis already has a troubling injury history. In 2018, he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. He was able to return for the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, and averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds with the Mavericks.

While Porzingis’ latest injury occurred in his right knee, it’s still concerning to see a big man deal with two notable knee surgeries just a few years into his career. A meniscus injury isn’t as concerning as a torn ACL, so the Mavericks will have to hope Porzingis can get back on the court sooner than expected.

