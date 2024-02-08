Mavericks acquire Washington from Hornets for Williams and Curry, AP source says

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring power forward P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

The trade was confirmed Thursday by a person with knowledge of the deal that includes getting two second-round draft picks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced by either team.

Washington was the 12th overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2019 draft. He has played all five of his NBA seasons with the Hornets, averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds in his 304 games. He is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 44 games this season.

The front-court addition comes just as star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are healthy and playing together again for the Mavericks, who are trying to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year.

Dallas was 28-23 going into a game Thursday night at the New York Knicks. That put the Mavericks in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Williams went to the Mavericks from Boston as part of a three-team trade last July. The fifth-year power forward averaged 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 47 games this season.

Curry, who is in his 10th NBA season, will wrap up a third stint with the Mavericks. He has scored 4.3 points a game while playing 36 games this season.

Both Curry and Williams are returning home as both played high school basketball in Charlotte.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press