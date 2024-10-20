Maverick McIvor throws for 340 yards, 3 TDs and Abilene Christian thwarts Eastern Kentucky 34-20

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, leading Abilene Christian to a 34-20 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Blayne Taylor was McIvor's top target with 154 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. Sam Hicks rushed for 146 yards with a touchdown.

The Wildcats (5-3, 4-1 United Athletic Conference) led 14-7 at halftime, then McIvor and Taylor connected for touchdowns of 45 and 11 yards in the third quarter, giving them a 28-20 lead. Ritse Vaes added two field goals for the only scoring of the fourth quarter.

Matt Morrissey hit Dequan Stanley on a 75-yard touchdown pass and Joshua Carter's 3-yard run had the Colonels (3-4, 1-2) within 21-20 in the third quarter before the Wildcats clamped down on defense, intercepting Morrissey twice in the fourth quarter.

Morrissey was 20-of-33 passing for 265 yards with two touchdowns but threw three interceptions.

McIvor completed 24 of 37 passes.

The Wildcats outgained the Colonels 552-357 in total yards.

