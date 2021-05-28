Maven Coaching & Consulting - Helping Organizations and Leaders Make a Mark on Their Industry

Maven Coaching and Consulting

In today’s day and age, maximizing your organization’s performance is crucial for success

In today’s day and age, maximizing your organization’s performance is crucial for success

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s day and age, maximizing your organization’s performance is crucial for success. Even more so, organizations have the power to build a healthier, more resilient ecosystem through intentional intervention at all levels. Heather Wolfson, CEO and Lead Strategist of Maven Coaching and Consulting, is one such person working to help businesses reach their full potential.



Heather is the go-to organizational consultant for top-level leaders who want to make a lasting mark on their industry while maintaining a balanced life. Her signature scalable training allows her clients to reach their ambitious professional goals without missing out on their personal life.

Through her insightful and resourceful approach, Heather has guided and mentored hundreds of leaders worldwide. One of Heather’s clients offered, “Heather’s innovative approach to facilitating, coaching and leadership is top-notch. After a session with Heather, you won’t just walk away knowing how to be a better leader, but how to be your best self.”

Heather brings nearly 20 years of senior-level leadership, strategy development and coaching experience to her work. She delivers client results through one-on-one coaching, strategic consulting, and customized resources.

“In all the work that I do, I value growth through discovery, meaningful connection, and intrinsic motivation,” said Heather. “I want to help organizations find, empower and maximize the impact of their leaders, especially ones that are emerging in their fields.”

How Does Maven Coaching and Consulting Work?

Working through scalable training, one-on-one coaching, and strategic consulting, Heather believes in bringing the best out of every team member in an organization. Along with personalized coaching, Heather also offers customized leadership training sessions for individuals, teams, and organizations. Maven Coaching and Consulting creates customized consulting solutions for individuals and team leaders that help them reach their ambitious professional goals without missing out on their personal lives. Their consulting solutions focus on three key areas, which are the following -

Story continues

Coaching

One-on-one and group coaching services to support individuals in accelerating their development and achieving their goals. This allows organizations and individuals to bring out their best performance and dominate their industry.

Training

Maven Coaching and Consulting offers customized leadership training sessions for individuals, teams, and organizations to bring out leaders who can lead with passion and determination, helping their organization reach its true potential.

Consulting

Maven Coaching and Consulting works with organizations to design and implement strategies for effective results. Through their customized consulting services, organizations can improve their efficiency and reach incredible heights of success.

Conclusion

Through her insightful and resourceful approach, Heather has guided and mentored hundreds of leaders worldwide. If you are ready to build your own actionable leadership plan and enhance your organization’s leadership, click here to get in contact with Heather.

Check out Maven Coaching & Consulting HERE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7839458e-c2da-4284-bf91-36299ca6faee

CONTACT: Media Details: Contact: Heather Wolfson Company: Maven Coaching and Consulting Email: heather@mavencoachingandconsulting.com



