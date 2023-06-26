Maury Povich announces at-home DNA tests called 'The Results Are In'

Maury Povich announced a new business venture last week that will help more people learn if they are (or aren't) the father − the television host is now selling at-home DNA test kits.

The television host, known for his signature “you are not the father” phrase, announced the news on TMZ Live and said the tests are called “The Results Are In.”

Povich hosted his own show conducting DNA testing for 31 years. The show ran from 1991 to 2022, according to IMDb, during which he became known for phrases such as “you are NOT the father” and “The results are in.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Guests who went on the show often added to the show's dramatics with their reactions, running to the back of the studio as cameras chased them or sometimes dancing in celebration.

Jerry Springer: Controversial daytime talk show host dies at 79 of pancreatic cancer

'Enough already': Maury Povich retiring from daily talk show after 31 years

A business idea Maury knew he wanted in on

The at-home test kits came about once his business manager approached him with the idea. Povich worked with the company making the test kits, DNA Diagnostics Center, for over 20 years on his show.

“We can do a home paternity test … send those tests to DNA Diagnostics Center, the same company, and within two or three days, they can have a result, send it back, and it's all done from your home,” he said.

At-home tests can help many families, he says

Povich was excited about the opportunity because in his experience, DNA testing plagues many families, specifically fathers who may want to be involved.

Oftentimes, children end up with the wrong birth fathers and Povich sees this as an opportunity to help correct this, he told TMZ.

“A lot of the fathers want to be the father,” he said to TMZ. “We’ve had a lot of people on the show over the years where the wife didn't want this guy as the birth father but he wanted to be the birth father,” he said.

The at-home tests will also help resolve child support situations and determine whether people should be paying due to paternity.

“Many fathers say ‘I'm not the father of this child. I'm not going to pay any support,’” he said. “Now we have a test that brings the truth home.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maury Povich DNA test kits: TV host releases 'The Results Are In'