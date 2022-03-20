Maury Is Ending After 31 Years on TV, Will Air Original Episodes Through September

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
Maury Povich Gives a Sneak Peek of New Board Game with Real Quotes from 'Maury'
Maury Povich Gives a Sneak Peek of New Board Game with Real Quotes from 'Maury'

Getty Images

Maury is marking the end of an era.

After 31 years on the air, PEOPLE can confirm that the long-running daytime talk show series hosted by Maury Povich will end production this season.

Original episodes of the series will air through September with the show living on in syndication in the future.

Maury began in 1991 as The Maury Povich Show, before its title was shortened in 1998. The series deals with an array of hot-button topics and social issues centered on Povich's guests as well as the in-studio audience.

RELATED: TV Shows Cancelled in 2022, Including American Rust and Black Monday

A representative for Povich, 83, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Maury's cancelation was first reported by Broadcasting + Cable.

Maury Povich Believes Him &#x002018;Connecting&#x002019; with the Audience Is the Reason Behind &#39;Maury&#39;s&#39; Success
Maury Povich Believes Him ‘Connecting’ with the Audience Is the Reason Behind 'Maury's' Success

Getty Images

The series was last renewed two years ago through the 2021-2022 television season, according to a press release from NBCUniversal that was obtained by PEOPLE.

Povich's career began when he served as a radio reporter in Washington, D.C., per TVLine. He later gained fame as the host of A Current Affair in 1986, where he stayed until 1990.

The ending of Maury comes around the same time that Nick Cannon's talk show and The Good Dish were canceled after just one season each.

RELATED: Maury Povich Says All His Guests' Stories Are Real, No Matter How Crazy: 'This Is Not Springer'

Judge Jerry, another daytime series, is also set to conclude in September after being canceled following three seasons.

Elsewhere, The Wendy Williams Show will end following 12 seasons on television. Sherri Shepherd is currently scheduled to take over host Wendy Williams' current time slot with a new series in the fall.

