Maurizio Sarri re-enters Roma’s radar ahead of next season

Former Napoli and Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is back on Roma’s radar.

According to today’s edition of Leggo, the Italian technician is back in pole position to become Roma’s new long-term head coach.

With Ranieri set to become a senior club executive at the end of the season, Sarri is now being linked as the man to take over the Giallorossi squad for 2025/26.

Sarri had already been linked with Roma in the past, mainly in 2021 prior to Jose Mourinho’s arrival in the capital.

Now, after his tenure at Lazio, Sarri’s name is among the most controversial ones that Roma appear to be interested in.

The Giallorossi want their next coach to be familiar with Serie A, a requirement which Sarri certainly fulfills.