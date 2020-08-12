Mauritius oil spill: All fuel oil pumped out of MV Wakashio

The authorities have finished pumping out the fuel oil from the Japanese-owned ship that has caused a huge oil spill off the coast of Mauritius, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has said.

The operation had been a race against time because of fears that the MV Wakashio would break up, he added.

The ship, believed to have been carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil, ran aground on a coral reef on 25 July.

Mauritius is home to world-renowned coral reefs, and popular with tourists.

The fuel has been transferred to shore by helicopter and to another ship owned by the same Japanese firm, Nagashiki Shipping.

France has sent a military aircraft with pollution-control equipment from its nearby island of Réunion, while Japan has sent a six-member team to assist the French efforts.

The Mauritius coast guard and several police units are also at the site in the south-east of the island.

Earlier, police chief Khemraj Servansing said that cracks in the ship "keep increasing".

"It is difficult to say when it will break but we have a boom deployment plan with the French Navy helping and we have made provisions for high sea booms," he said.

The MV Wakashio ran aground at Pointe d'Esny, a known sanctuary for rare wildlife. The area also contains wetlands designated as a site of international importance by the Ramsar convention on wetlands.

How bad is the spillage?

On Friday, Mr Jugnauth declared a state of emergency and appealed for international help.

Since then volunteers have also been collecting straw from fields and filling sacks to make barriers against the oil.

View photos Map More

Others have made their own tubes with tights and hair to add to the effort, and some have been cleaning up the island's beaches.

Their actions went against an order from the government asking people to leave the clean-up to local authorities.

View photos Volunteers are trying to limit the damage More

Greenpeace Africa has warned that "thousands" of animal species were "at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, with dire consequences for Mauritius' economy, food security and health".

An oceanographer and environmental engineer in Mauritius, Vassen Kauppaymuthoo, told the BBC that local residents were now "breathing heavy vapours of oil", and there was a "mixture of sadness and anger" over the spill.

Dead fish in the sea

By Yasine Mohabuth, BBC News, Mauritius

There have been political recriminations over the spillage.

The opposition and activists are demanding answers from the government on how it could have happened. Both have called for the resignation of ministers, including the Minister of Environment Kavy Ramano and Minister of Fisheries Sudheer Maudhoo.

But we are also seeing a wave of solidarity on the island as people come together to help clean up the oil, and prevent further environmental degradation.

Volunteers are working day and night at the Mahebourg Waterfront to make kilometres-long coils that are used to slow the advance of the oil slick.

Story continues