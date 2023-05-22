Mauritania media guide
Privately-owned outlets provide competition for the state broadcaster, Telediffusion de Mauritanie (TDM). There is easy access to pan-Arab and European satellite TV.
Print newspapers have low circulations and some only publish irregularly. Some have moved to online-only publication.
Media rights groups say self-censorship is commonplace, especially when covering sensitive topics such as the military, corruption, and slavery. Legislation criminalises critical speech and "blasphemy".
Although internet use has risen substantially, driven by mobile access, it still only reaches a minority of the population. However, dozens of online news outlets have emerged.
Internet access is unrestricted. There were 969,000 internet users by December 2021, comprising 20% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com).
Facebook is the leading social media platform.
Press
Chaab - state-run daily, in Arabic
Horizons - state-run daily, in French
Akhbar - private, Arabic weekly
Essirage - private, Arabic daily
L'Authentique - private, French-language daily
Television
Television de Mauritanie (TVM) - state-run, operates Elmouritania and Elmouritania 2 and thematic networks
Sahel TV - private
Al-Mourabitoun TV - private, pro-Islamist
Chinguett TV - private
El Wataniya - private
Radio
Radio Mauritanie - state-run, programmes in Arabic and French; also operates youth network and Koran network
Radio Sahara Media FM - private
Mauritanid FM - private
News agencies/internet
Mauritanian News Agency (AMI) - state-run
Arriyada - private, news website
Sahara Medias - private, news website
Atlas Info - private, news website
Tiguend - private, news website
Cridem - private, news portal