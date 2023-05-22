Mauritania media guide

Mauritanians read newspapers on a main street in Nouakchott

Privately-owned outlets provide competition for the state broadcaster, Telediffusion de Mauritanie (TDM). There is easy access to pan-Arab and European satellite TV.

Print newspapers have low circulations and some only publish irregularly. Some have moved to online-only publication.

Media rights groups say self-censorship is commonplace, especially when covering sensitive topics such as the military, corruption, and slavery. Legislation criminalises critical speech and "blasphemy".

Although internet use has risen substantially, driven by mobile access, it still only reaches a minority of the population. However, dozens of online news outlets have emerged.

Internet access is unrestricted. There were 969,000 internet users by December 2021, comprising 20% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com).

Facebook is the leading social media platform.

Press

Chaab - state-run daily, in Arabic

Horizons - state-run daily, in French

Akhbar - private, Arabic weekly

Essirage - private, Arabic daily

L'Authentique - private, French-language daily

Television

Radio

Radio Mauritanie - state-run, programmes in Arabic and French; also operates youth network and Koran network

Radio Sahara Media FM - private

Mauritanid FM - private

News agencies/internet