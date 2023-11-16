Mauricio Umansky Tells Marriage Gossips to 'F--- Off' and Explains His 'In and Out' Approach to “RHOBH ”(Exclusive)

In July, PEOPLE confirmed Mauricio Umansky and wife Kyle Richards separated after 27 years of marriage

Mauricio Umansky isn’t mincing words when it comes to the gossip surrounding his marriage to Kyle Richards.

In PEOPLE's uncensored exclusive sneak peek at the Umansky’s appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show podcast, the Buying Beverly Hills star, 53, says, “When I know what I'm doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, everybody can take a hike and f--- off.”

The television personality admits he doesn’t “need to read the BS” because he knows what’s happening in the couple’s separation.

“I always tell my wife. I'm like, 'I know what happens to us.' I'm the one that went to bed. I'm the one that woke up,” he tells hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick. “It can't change every single minute and every single day.”

Jesse Grant/Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala on April 22, 2023

Umansky also shares his relationship advice after nearly three decades of marriage to Richards.

“Being creative, go find things to do together, be creative and do different things,” he shares. “I'm not trying to lose my positivity but I'm trying to stop the wall that that positivity creates.”

When asked if he and Richards had considered taking a step back from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid their marriage troubles, he responds, "I've taken a decision to just be in and out of the Housewives, right? Like I'm in. My wife is always right and then you know, I get out as fast as possible."

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that Richards and Umansky were separating after 27 years of marriage.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source close to the couple revealed at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party on November 2, 2022

Despite their troubles, Umansky previously insisted he and Richards were working on their marriage.

“We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re having a bit of a rough patch," he told PEOPLE in early October, adding that “sometimes life throws you different things” and “you’ve gotta work through it.”

“She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel,” he went on. “We’re not just saying that to say that. We actually are not yet throwing in the towel.”

The latest episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show drops on Thursday at 5 a.m. ET on YouTube and wherever podcasts can be streamed.



