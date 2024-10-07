Mauricio Pochettino's longtime assistants follow him to U.S. national team

CHICAGO (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino formally added his longtime assistant coaches to the U.S. staff on Monday, his first on-field day as Gregg Berhalter’s replacement as national team coach.

Jesus Perez was appointed first assistant coach, Miguel “Miki” D’Agostino as assistant coach, Antonio “Toni” Jimenez as goalkeepers coach and Sebastiano Pochettino — a son of the head coach — as sports scientist.

Pochettino coached Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before the USSF hired him last month through the 2026 World Cup. Pochettino said during his introductory news conference that he was bringing along his staff.

Vincent Cavin, hired as a Berhalter assistant coach in December 2023, has left, the U.S. Soccer Federation said.

Gianni Vio, hired by Berhalter as set piece coach, has remained on the staff.

Silvia Tuya Viñas was hired as strength and conditioning coach. She had been with women’s team Levante Badalona.

The U.S. began training Monday and plays friendlies against Panama on Saturday at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later at Guadalajara.

Berhalter was fired in July after the team's first-round elimination at the Copa America.

