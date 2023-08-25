Mauricio Pochettino is working his magic on Raheem Sterling at Chelsea

Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring Chelsea's second goal - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

The £50 million Chelsea spent on Raheem Sterling is spare change for Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali these days, but the forward has started this season like a man with a point to prove.

Sterling endured an underwhelming first season at Stamford Bridge after joining from Manchester City to the extent that his place may well have been under threat from summer arrival Christopher Nkunku.

But Nkunku’s injury meant Chelsea must rely on Sterling to come good and, so far, he is answering their prayers.

Sterling scored his first goals of the season against Luton Town and set up Nicolas Jackson to open his Chelsea account in the club’s first Premier League victory under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur fans used to sing ‘he’s magic, you know’ and Pochettino may well have cast a spell on Sterling, who revealed that he wants to finish the season as Chelsea’s top scorer.

“It’s a target I had to set myself [being Chelsea’s top scorer this season], it’s something I know I can do,” said Sterling. “If I’m 100 per cent at something, I know what I can do and that’s what I’m doing this year, just 100 per cent focus on scoring goals and helping my team.

“A lot happens in your career, a new challenge, coming into a challenge is difficult and your head can be a little bit blurry and sometimes you need that clear vision to see exactly what you want and my love for football is too much at this age, at 28, to kind of fizzle out.

“I want to make sure that I’m maintaining those standards that I have set myself for the last couple of years and keep going.”

That is FABULOUS from Raheem Sterling 💫🤯 pic.twitter.com/jrd5GBhpyl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2023

One of Chelsea’s legendary number nines, Kerry Dixon, had complained about the excitement levels at half-time during a deadpan on-pitch interview, describing Pochettino’s team as a “work in progress”.

Story continues

But even he must have been encouraged at full-time, as Chelsea finished with three goals, three points and both of their forwards off the mark, with Pochettino predicting big things for Jackson.

“His work ethic is amazing and then the quality, because he’s fast and can run in behind the defensive line and then the quality into the feet. It’s only a matter of time that he’s going to score goals as well. He’s amazing, it’s difficult to find a player like him and, for me, he’s going to be one of the greatest in the Premier League. He has the potential to be, he just needs time.”

Chelsea’s British record £115million signing Moises Caicedo, who cost almost six times the amount Luton have spent this summer, made his debut alongside £105m-man Enzo Fernandez.

Caicedo’s first notable action was to fall over the ball in the eighth minute and let Tahith Chong run at the Chelsea defence, but the midfielder settled down and was later involved in Sterling’s second goal.

Moises Caicedo made his full Chelsea debut against Luton - PA/John Walton

Chong’s attack was pretty much Luton’s only threat during the opening 20 minutes in which Chelsea grazed the crossbar, through Fernandez, and took the lead thanks to a brilliant goal from Sterling.

The volley he sent at Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was perhaps easier than the chance Sterling opened the scoring from in the 17th minute, as he danced his way past three opposition defenders before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

Sterling’s early-season form will not only delight Pochettino, but also co-controlling owner Boehly, who held talks with visiting Roma officials, Ryan Friedkin - the son of president Dan Friedkin - and director Tiago Pinto, about Romelu Lukaku’s proposed loan exit.

It will not just be Lukaku who leaves Chelsea in the final week of the transfer window, as Nottingham Forest have shown an interest in winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Bayern Munich are eying a surprise move for defender Trevoh Chalobah, who played under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

With a deal being negotiated for Lukaku, who has been frozen out since returning from Inter Milan, Chelsea again started with Jackson as their out-and-out striker.

Nicholas Jackson scored the goal his all-round performance deserved - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Jackson had impressed against Liverpool and West Ham, but looked slightly anxious during the first half on Friday night, miscontrolling the ball on several occasions.

But the Senegal international refused to give up and was involved in both of the early chances Chelsea missed at the start of the second half, before getting the goal his hard work deserved.

Ben Chilwell robbed Issa Kabore on the left and played the ball into Jackson who neatly laid it off for his team-mate, who was sent galloping through on goal. But instead of shooting, Chilwell tried to set up Sterling and the pass was intercepted.

Jackson was then presented with a shooting chance with nobody around him, but struck the ball straight at Kaminski before the outside of the post came to Luton’s rescue, when Fernandez hit the woodwork for a second time.

Sterling finally doubled Chelsea’s advantage and secured all three points for the home side by stroking in Malo Gusto’s low cross from the right. And the England international turned provider to set up Jackson for his first Chelsea goal, as the striker poked in a cross from the right as Chelsea won for the first time at Stamford Bridge in the League since March.