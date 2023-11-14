Mauricio Pochettino winning over Chelsea fans as clear new identity emerges

Chelsea’s outlook has drastically changed after their 4-1 win away at Tottenham and thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City.

Things are suddenly looking up for the Blues after a difficult start to life under Mauricio Pochettino.

Here, Standard Sport assesses how they are faring so far this season.

Season so far in one word: Rollercoaster

Verdict compared to pre-season expectations: Chelsea expected to be right in the mix for the Champions League places so they are still down on where they would want to be.

They are 10 points outside the top four but things are starting to look up.

How is the manager doing? Pochettino has built a clear identity for his team, who are improving every week.

An early-season injury crisis did not help but, after a sticky period, he is starting to win over Chelsea fans.

Mauricio Pochettino endured a difficult start to life at Chelsea, but excellent results against Tottenham and Manchester City have lifted the mood (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Reason to be cheerful: Two brilliant results against Tottenham and Manchester City have brought a feel-good factor back to Stamford Bridge.

Reece James is fit again and summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are closing in on returns.

Reason to be fearful: Chelsea still struggle to break down low blocks and the inexperience of their young squad means they tend to panic if they do not start matches well.

Fans’ mood: Fans are increasingly optimistic that they are over the worst of the last season-and-a-half. After a difficult start to the campaign, the wins over Spurs and City have totally transformed the feeling around the club.

Overall grade: C-