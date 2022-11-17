Mauricio Pochettino wants to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager - AFP/KARIM JAAFAR

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he would be “open” to succeeding Gareth Southgate as England manager just days before the Three Lions start their World Cup campaign.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino was at Wembley to see England’s final World Cup warm-up game against Germany and is due to travel to Qatar to watch some matches.

Southgate’s contract does not expire until after the 2024 European Championships, but his future could be in doubt if England do not live up to expectations in Qatar.

The timing of Pochettino’s declaration that he would be open to managing England will place more pressure on Southgate if things do not go to plan at the World Cup.

England start their Group B campaign against Iran next Monday, ahead of games against the United States and Wales.

Telegraph Sport has previously revealed that former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel would be interested in succeeding Southgate, although the German has not commented publicly on it.

Pochettino is well known to Football Association technical director John McDermott, who would be influential in choosing any successor to Southgate, having worked closely with him at Tottenham.

Asked in an interview with The Athletic whether he would be interested in managing England, Pochettino said: “Of course, my relationship with England has always been very good. We have a very good relationship with the academies, trying to develop young players for the national team.

“I feel so comfortable here. You never know what happens. I am open to everything.”

Other than McDermott, Pochettino would be a popular appointment with England captain Harry Kane. The pair have kept in close contact since working together at Tottenham.

Pochettino turned down an approach from Aston Villa before the Midlands club appointed Unai Emery and has received other proposals from other clubs in England and overseas.