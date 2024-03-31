Mauricio Pochettino reveals verdict on full-time Chelsea penalty role for Cole Palmer

Mauricio Pochettino says it is "obvious" that Cole Palmer is Chelsea’s best player and will urge him to take charge in future penalty situations.

The 21-year-old scored twice in the disappointing 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Palmer’s brace included an impressive 'panenka' penalty effort, taking his record from the spot this season to six taken, six scored.

Asked whether he should be Chelsea’s automatic first-choice taker, after Raheem Sterling missed a spot-kick against Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals a fortnight ago, Pochettino said: "If he decides to give the ball to another player, I cannot go onto the pitch to say no or I'll get a red card.

Cole Palmer has scored all six penalties he has taken for Chelsea so far this season (REUTERS)

"He is a specialist, shooting really well, but it is a decision on the pitch depending on the circumstances.

"It is about who is on the pitch. I could say 1, 2, 3, like in Paris [Saint-Germain] with Neymar, [Lionel] Messi and Sergio Ramos.

"But after between them they can say, no you, me, or them. "

Chelsea remain 11th in the Premier League table ahead of their next match at home to Manchester United on Thursday night.

Another disappointing result against Burnley raised more questions of just where Chelsea would be without Palmer.

Pochettino added: "It's so obvious, he scored twice, and yes, of course, he is a good example for the rest.

"From day one, he took responsibility in penalties and in the game. You can see that when the team is struggling, they give the ball to him.

“It's very positive for the team and him to play games that he didn't play at Manchester City.

"It's obvious that we are happy with him. But as a collective, he can not be happy. He is, of course, disappointed."