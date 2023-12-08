Mauricio Pochettino responds to Chelsea fan boos and defends progress amid 'massive pressure'

Mauricio Pochettino says the "pressure is massive" at Chelsea, which makes it tough for his young players to adapt.

Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo all struggled in a poor 2-1 defeat away at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Chelsea currently have five fewer points after 15 Premier League matches than they had at this stage last season.

Asked whether he has made enough progress given that Chelsea have spent a total of £1billion on this squad in the last three transfer windows, Pochettino said: "How can they improve at the pace everyone wants at a club like Chelsea, where the priority is to win?

"It is about settling and belonging to create different things to perform and win games. The important thing now is these young players are all improving because they know exactly what we want from them.

"We talk about young players; they need to be in a place where they feel comfortable and confident and to perform at a club like Chelsea, where the pressure is massive.

"If you don't win, the pressure is massive. It is not the same to wear this badge than another. We know what we need to do and are doing. Sometimes, it takes six months, one year or only four months.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea revival has hit another sizeable roadblock (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We need to get a way to perform better again. After Brighton, the feeling was different and now, after Manchester, we cannot move on strings from zero to 100, from 100 to zero.

"Of course, this type of period is tough because we are Chelsea but I think we need to see the reality that sometimes we struggle without using all the elements of our squad and, not only us, but any team can struggle.

"I have seen many positive things from the start of the season. We need to keep going and be calm."

When asked about Chelsea fans booing the team off the pitch at Old Trafford, Pochettino added: "We cannot say nothing to the fans.

"We cannot blame them and have to accept when we are not playing well, we get criticised"

Mauricio Pochettino on fans booing Chelsea

"They react how they feel; we cannot blame them and have to accept when we are not playing well, we get criticised by them. We need to accept that."

Chelsea could be without eight players at Everton on Sunday, with Christopher Nkunku, who has yet to make his competitive debut, likely still out.

Pochettino continued: "Christopher, we are still assessing day by day. We will see tomorrow, but I don't believe he will be involved.

"We will see if Malo Gusto can be available, but apart from that, no other news."