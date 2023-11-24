Mauricio Pochettino provides Chelsea injury updates on Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia

(Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino insists Christopher Nkunku is closing in on his Chelsea debut but Newcastle United comes too soon for the French forward.

The Blues signed the former Leipzig star this summer, but a knee injury suffered in pre-season at the start of August has delayed his impact for his new side.

But the Argentine, after securing a win over Tottenham and a thrilling draw with champions Manchester city before the international break, provided an update on Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill.

“Colwill, yes, he’ll be in the squad. Lavia and Nkunku are still out,” said Pochettino.

“No [timeframe], it’s difficult to say, we need to assess them, day by day, they’re in a good condition.

“Nkunku a bit ahead of Lavia, he’s doing things with the group, last week, but still not full recovery to be a part of the squad.

Pochettino has also discussed expectations about an immediate impact from Nkunku, who will be tasked with adapting from the Bundesliga.

“You are in Chelsea, there is always expectations, he comes from an issue, he needs time and patience to compete and play in the competition,” Pochettino added.

“He’s not used to and recovering the feelings, he’s a player from Europe and the Bundesliga, he needs to recover from the injury and to know the league, different things to adapt quickly and perform at his best.”

The Blues are also waiting on the return of centre-back Wesley Fofana, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in July.

But a return to the grass brings optimism of a return to boost the Blues’ options at the back.

“Fofana, it was nice to see him run on the grass,” said the Argentine. “It’s a massive motivation to be there, to see him after a long time out of the pitch. It’s good for him to start feeling the grass.”