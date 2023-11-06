Mauricio Pochettino’s fingerprints are still all over Spurs as he prepares for return with Chelsea

Pochettino did not try to pretend that he has the same relationship with Chelsea that he enjoyed at Spurs - Getty Images

Among the messages Mauricio Pochettino received after his appointment as head coach of Chelsea was one from Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy wishing him and his staff good luck.

Whether or not Tottenham supporters can be so magnanimous on Monday night when Pochettino returns to the place he called home for the first time with Chelsea remains to be seen, but Levy has demonstrated he harbours no grudge.

Pochettino has left the door open for a return to manage Tottenham in the future and it appears his mind will not be changed if he is booed by the fans who used to sing his name.

“Yes, our relationship broke when I finished my contract, you know,” said Pochettino. “But we are talking about the emotional links and feelings, and that’s not broken. It’s not going to be broken if they boo me. It’s not going to change my history, my past. It is something that will always be with you.”

However favourable his history might be, the feeling is that a Pochettino return to Tottenham could probably only happen under a different ownership, despite the fact he still shares a good non-working relationship with Levy.

The professional bond between the pair had eradicated some time before he was finally sacked and there seems to be an acceptance on both sides that neither man is likely to dramatically change their habits.

Levy never once floated the idea of a return directly with him this summer before Chelsea made their move. Tottenham have only properly flirted with the idea of re-hiring Pochettino once, in the chaotic summer of 2021, but Paris Saint-Germain quickly made it clear that they would not allow him to leave just six months into his job with the French club.

Whether or not he returns to manage Tottenham in the future, Pochettino’s fingerprints will always be on the club. He will know exactly which way to turn for the away dugout and to expect more basic facilities in the visiting dressing-room, having helped Levy with the design of his £1 billion stadium.

While Pochettino was able to deliver his Tottenham team-talks in the luxurious open-plan home dressing room, he will know only too well that an immovable unit was stationed in the away changing room, which, not by accident, limits space and will make addressing his Chelsea players more challenging on Monday night.

Levy and Pochettino had a close bond during the latter's time in North London - Reuters/Paul Childs

“I know the layout very well because I designed where it all was,” said Pochettino. “The local dressing room and the away. The local is on the right and the away dressing room on the left. I know that very well.”

There is no danger of Pochettino repeating Ron Atkinson’s famous mistake of climbing into the wrong dugout as Nottingham Forest manager, although mention of that incident caused confusion for an entirely different reason.

Pochettino said: “Ah, Mr Bean! Ron Atkinson is the actor, yes?” The Chelsea press officer jumped in to point out the questioner meant the former manager and he added: “I was thinking of the actor. What’s his name?” Virtually the entire room shouted back “Rowan Atkinson.”

There remains two clubs Pochettino would never manage, both of whom made plays for him following his sacking by Levy four years ago. Arsenal wanted to fly staff out to Argentina to hold talks with him over succeeding Unai Emery, but were told they would be wasting their time. Barcelona sent messages to Pochettino through players, but there was no changing the mind of the former Espanyol man.

Pochettino was not able to say any goodbyes when he was sacked by Tottenham, just five months after taking them to the Champions League final. It was a Tuesday night when the ex-Southampton manager was formally dismissed, despite the fact the decision had been taken over 24 hours earlier and news of it was already circulating within the club.

By the time the news was directly delivered to him, all of the players and most of the staff had left Tottenham’s training ground, meaning Pochettino and his assistant Jesus Perez could only leave a farewell message on a whiteboard in the dressing room for the squad to see the following day.

Pochettino turned down approaches, official, tentative or otherwise, from almost half of the Premier League last season, including Aston Villa, but was keen to return to England and particularly London. With Arsenal permanently out of the equation and managers securely in place at both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle United, the time was right for Chelsea to offer him a route back.

More sensible Spurs supporters will accept that, however strong their connection, Pochettino cannot spend his entire career making decisions based on their feelings and yet the switch to Chelsea does make an emotional return to try to finish what he started, currently seem further away than ever – despite what he may think.

Pochettino will have his gaze set on ending Spurs' unbeaten start to the season - AFP/Justin Tallis

Tottenham have hired four former Chelsea managers in the Premier League era: Glenn Hoddle, Andre Villas-Boas, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. It could have been five had Bayern Munich not moved so quickly for Thomas Tuchel, but none of them have returned to Stamford Bridge after coaching Spurs.

Pochettino would be the first, as a Premier League manager, to cross the divide and go back again, but it should be remembered that, among all his other achievements with the club, it was him who made the rivalry between Tottenham and Chelsea competitive again.

A comeback victory over Aston Villa as the one that changed the course of Pochettino’s Tottenham career and yet it was a stunning 5-3 success over Mourinho’s Chelsea, who went on to win the title, on New Year’s Day in 2015 that truly won hearts of the Tottenham fans, who had not seen their team beat the Stamford Bridge club in their previous 10 meetings.

Inflicting Tottenham’s first home league defeat of the season at his old home would certainly be a big moment for Pochettino and his latest set of supporters, who are yet to chant his name, but might also make the permanent return he has not yet shut the door on even more unlikely.

