🚨 Mauricio Pochettino names his first starting XI as USMNT boss

The Mauricio Pochettino era is officially underway as the new USMNT boss has named his first starting XI ahead of a friendly showdown with Panama this evening.

The new USA coach called in the majority of his stars for the October international break, and after just a few days of training with his players he has put together the following starting lineup.

THE FIRST @USMNT STARTING XI FOR MAURICIO POCHETTINO! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1ChbDeEuTS — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 12, 2024

What do you make of the selection?