Mauricio Pochettino makes Chelsea transfer pledge with more signings on the way

Mauricio Pochettino has pledged further new signings at Chelsea who are fully committed to the club’s new era and ethos.

The former Tottenham boss officially began life at Cobham on Monday as the long-term successor to Graham Potter, working with a small group of players who did not have post-season international commitments.

The rest of Pochettino’s first-team squad have been handed individual staggered return dates after a gruelling club campaign was followed by more internationals, and the Argentine has two weeks to prepare before Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, where they will face Wrexham in his first game in charge in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on July 19 before further friendlies against Newcastle, Brighton, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund.

Pochettino’s opening competitive match at the helm will be a high-profile showdown with Liverpool in their 2023/24 Premier League curtain-raiser at Stamford Bridge on August 13.

As part of his first proper day on the job, Pochettino sat down for a first official interview with Chelsea’s in-house media channel in which he discussed his long-term vision for the Blues.

He also made reference to Chelsea’s ongoing transfer business, with attackers Christopher Nkunku - a deal for whom was agreed months ago - and Nicolas Jackson having been recruited so far in this window from RB Leipzig and Villarreal respectively amid a drastic squad overhaul that has already seen several unwanted players depart, with more set to follow.

Further new signings will be pursued as Chelsea target the likes of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga, with Pochettino effectively confirming that more fresh arrivals committed to the cause will be coming through the door.

“If we are all together, we are going to be very strong.” Pochettino said. “We have an unbelievable squad and for sure are going to bring players with commitment who want to be part of it also. With the fans and everyone, we can find again the way to be successful.”

The former Spurs favourite added: “It is not closed, the squad, and the club is doing a fantastic job to finish the squad so we have the players here to work with us as soon as possible. Together, we are going to be in a perfect situation to work and develop the way we want to apply ourselves on the pitch.”