Mauricio Pochettino Hints His Vision Wasn't Accepted by Tottenham Hotspur Board

Argentine trainer Mauricio Pochettino has opened up regarding getting sacked from the Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur mid-way through the 2019-20 season.

Pochettino, who is still without a job in club football, was Spurs' manager for five and a half seasons before the management decided to part ways with him.

Pochettino failed to land a trophy at White Hart Lane but did manage to convert Spurs into a top-four team. Also, he led them into the UEFA Champions League final in 2018/19 season.

But that is when his downfall started at the club as the next season, Spurs were struggling at the 14 spot when Pochettino was shown the door.

"We live in a result-based industry where it seems that all the factors that maintain good results are the ones that work," Pochettino told El Pais as per Daily Mail.

"But how do you measure what works or not? Is it just the team who wins or the one who exceeds expectations?"

"After the Champions League final, four years in the top four, two years without signing, a different management strategy was needed.

"Sometimes the vision of the coaching staff is not accepted by the club management," he added.

Following Pochettino's departure, Spurs brought in high-profile Portuguese trainer Jose Mourinho to take charge of the club.

Under his stewardship, they finished sixth in the league and will feature in Europa League qualifying round next season (Arsenal won the FA Cup on Saturday to guarantee Europa League next term).