Mauricio Pochettino ‘happy’ with Chelsea squad amid striker search

Mauricio Pochettino says he would still be happy with Chelsea’s transfer business even if the club fail to sign another forward to “complete” his squad.

Chelsea are in the market for another forward in the final days of the transfer window, which closes at 11pm on September 1.

Pochettino has been hit by a number of injuries for forward players. Most notably, Christopher Nkunku is out for at least three more months, joining the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka on the sidelines.

Speaking ahead of AFC Wimbldon’s visit to Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup, Pochettino said: “Yes I am happy. I am really happy with the squad we have got at the moment, so far.

“If we add some, improve some position of course (they are) welcome. If not, I am happy to be how we are now.

“I know very well the club is working really hard to try to finish our business. Something may happen, maybe yes. At the moment, only working and trying, the club, to deliver what we want.”

Pochettino confirmed 11 players will be absent against the League Two minnows including new goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who needs to be cleared by the English football authorities.

Chelsea will have to call up on players from the academy as they bid to rest some players ahead of Nottingham Forest’s visit on Saturday.

Pochettino added: “We are thinking to start with XI players who can perform in the way we want. Our assessment and our risk, because we have many injuries and the squad is not big at the moment.

“We are going to use four or five young guys from the academy, 17 years old, 16 years old. Chelsea always produces good talent, young kids, now it is about opportunity.

“It is not because it is our philosophy at the moment, I need clarify because I cannot be a hypocrite, it’s because we need to bring young guys to the first team because we have some players who cannot play tomorrow.

“It will be good to create the possibility for the young guys. Part of the project is to produce players for the first team because the academy and coaches there are working so hard and a club like Chelsea is always going to have players from the academy that can translate the identity of the club.”

Pochettino refused to answer questions about Marc Cucurella and Trevoh Chalobah’s potential exits to Manchester United and Bayern Munich and confirmed that Broja and Benoit Badiashile remain out until after the international break.