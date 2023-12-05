Mauricio Pochettino forces Chelsea players to watch video nasty to quell discipline problem

Chelsea were down to 10 men against Brighton after their captain, Conor Gallagher, got himself sent off just before half-tim - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Mauricio Pochettino has been forcing his Chelsea players to sit through replays of them getting on the wrong side of referees in a bid to address the worst disciplinary record in the Premier League.

Chelsea have earned 47 yellow cards and three red cards this season after a spate of naive bookings. Conor Gallagher’s sending-off could have cost Chelsea in the 3-2 win over Brighton, and he will now be unavailable to face Manchester United on Wednesday. Reece James was sent off a week prior against Newcastle, while Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez are now one booking away from a suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Asked about the ill-discipline, Pochettino says he is addressing the issue. “Today, we were talking in the meeting, and we showed the clips of the yellow cards,” he said. “There are too many because they changed the rules this season. We need to be clever. You upset the player, you get a yellow card, and then in some action that can happen in the game, you can receive another yellow. We receive too many like this.

“We were talking about Nicolas Jackson, the yellow card because of complaining to the referee. The opponent made a foul and didn’t receive a yellow card. But you complain about ‘Why is that not a yellow card?’ And it’s ‘Oh, yellow card for you’. We receive it like this. We need to be clever and improve in this area. We cannot be silly to repeat, repeat, repeat the same mistakes.”

Chelsea could pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag with a win at Old Trafford amid widespread reports part of the dressing room has turned on him.

Asked about the toxicity around his rival, Pochettino said: “For me, he is a fantastic manager. I think it is good to see him after four years because we have not had the pleasure again after the semi-final of the Champions League (Tottenham vs Ajax).”

Pochettino has not been under the kind of pressure faced by Ten Hag but could do with victory while already five points behind United.

Asked whether he is trying to change the culture, as Ten Hag said he is ahead of the match, Pochettino added: “It’s different, we don’t want to change the culture. We want to build something, a project. Why would we change a culture in a club about winning? No, no, no. We are here to try to build a project with the new owners, the sporting director, and the club.”

The Argentine then added: “I receive criticism in social media, the media, through my emails, through direct messages and calls – come on! We are the first to feel that, but you cannot pay attention to this.”

Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia remain on a 10-strong Chelsea injury list, including recently injured duo Lesley Ugochukwu and Noni Madueke.

