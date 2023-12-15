Mauricio Pochettino facing biggest four days of Chelsea reign

Mauricio Pochettino said that all managers are sitting in 'an electric chair' - Getty Images/Chris Lee

Mauricio Pochettino is facing the biggest four days of his Chelsea career to date, as the club desperately try to salvage their season.

While there is no indication that Pochettino’s job as head coach could be on the line if Chelsea fail to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday and Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night, two poor results would put pressure on to his shoulders.

Conversely, two wins would lift the atmosphere around the club considerably and the Carabao Cup is viewed within Stamford Bridge as a competition that could give Chelsea something to shout about with the double promise of silverware and European qualification.

Victory over Newcastle would keep that particular dream alive, while, among the fans at least, a victory over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United will be seen as a non-negotiable.

As well as facing two big games in the next four days, Pochettino and Chelsea are due to find out whether or not Reece James will require surgery on Monday. The full-back is expected to miss at least three months, but he could be out for much longer if it is decided he should go under the knife, and even without surgery there are already gloomy predictions that he could be missing for longer than initially estimated.

It is not known for how long Pochettino and Chelsea will be without Reece James - AFP/Peter Powell

Other than missing James, Pochettino will have to go into the next games without his first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but the Argentine badly needs two victories to maintain some optimism that the season could still finish as a relative success.

The visit of Sheffield United has echoes of last season’s game against relegated Southampton at Stamford Bridge, which Chelsea lost. That was the moment that former head coach Graham Potter not only lost the trust of supporters who were still trying to back him, but also saw the faith of co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly tested.

Eghbali, in particular, was said to be concerned by the 1-0 defeat to Southampton, who sources claim he believed Chelsea should have been capable of beating even with a second or third-string team.

Pochettino will not have his first-choice side out on Saturday, or against Newcastle, but he is boosted by the return of Christopher Nkunku, who is set to be included for the first time.

And Pochettino insists that he trusts Eghbali and Boehly to remain patient, despite admitting that all managers are sitting in “an electric chair.”

Eghbali and Boehly have already sacked Thomas Tuchel and Potter, but Pochettino said: “I am a person who trusts until the end, until someone says something else to me. Like what happened in Tottenham. I was trusting my chairman until the end.

“But I am not thinking too much. I am a person that always trusts and trusts until someone shows me I cannot trust any more. But I trust, I trust. Of course, I know also that I need to deliver and, of course, you need to deliver, to get some results.

“I know football. I trust, trust, I really trust. That is why I am here. My decision to sign here was because I trusted them when they offered me the job. And now because we don’t get the results that we wanted it’s not that I do not trust. I am going to keep trusting because the club is showing me that they trust in my job.”

Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly has already gone though two managers at Stamford Bridge - AFP/Glyn Kirk

Asked if he has gone “crazy” yet, Pochettino replied: “I am crazy. A little bit. All coaches are. We want to show we are normal people, but we are not normal. That is why we are here…This is an electric chair!”

Pochettino, who confirmed he allowed the players to have a bonding night out, which had originally been planned as a Christmas party, after the defeat to Everton also claimed that he has not asked for any assurances of getting the time he needs from Chelsea’s owners.

“The communication is the same from the beginning of the season, when we were in pre-season to today,” said Pochettino. “Of course, it is the same communication. But no words in football. The most important thing is being here. If I am here it is because they trust. If not, the moment that they stop to trust, don’t worry you will see that I’m not here.”

Chelsea this week confirmed that James will spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines with another hamstring injury. Asked if surgery has been ruled out yet, Pochettino said: “Monday we will know. Monday we will know more about how we will proceed, about whether it is necessary or not.”