Mauricio Pochettino explains Levi Colwill absence for Chelsea as England injury concerns grow

Levi Colwill has been ruled out of Chelsea's clash with Man City (REUTERS)

Levi Colwill has been ruled out of Chelsea's clash against Manchester City with a shoulder injury.

The defender had started every Premier League game so far this season under Mauricio Pochettino, many of those at left-back as he has impressed for the Blues.

However, Colwill is not involved as Chelsea host City at Stamford Bridge, with Pochettino confirmed that the 20-year-old has picked up a minor shoulder issue. In his absence, Marc Cucurella starts at left-back in the only change from the side that beat Tottenham in an epic derby in north London.

Colwill has been named in the England squad for upcoming matches against Malta and North Macedonia, and it remains to be seen whether he will still feature for the Three Lions in those two games.

It would be another injury issue for Gareth Southgate to deal with, after James Maddison and Callum Wilson have already had to withdraw from international duty. Jude Bellingham is also a major doubt, with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insisting that the midfielder "can't play" as he battles a shoulder injury.

Colwill was one of two Chelsea players named in the initial squad, along with Conor Gallagher, but there was no place for Raheem Sterling or Cole Palmer, despite both being in impressive form for the Blues. Reece James, meanwhile, made himself unavailable after his return from a hamstring injury.

“I was hoping to call up Reece," Southgate said.

"He doesn’t feel he is quite ready. I understand that. He’s had a long path back from a number of injuries, so he’s a little bit cautious in that respect but I can understand why.

“There is a lot of competition at full-back and that’s the risk. He’s only got one more squad before the Euros. So he knows that. We’ve got belief in what he can do.”