Mauricio Pochettino clarifies comments about Chelsea future after 'too much honesty'

Mauricio Pochettino has clarified comments about his future at Chelsea after Saturday’s comeback victory at Nottingham Forest.

The Argentine has overseen a dramatic turnaround in the club’s fortunes, which was highlighted by the 3-2 win at the City Ground.

Captain Reece James returned from a five-month injury lay-off to spark a fightback through Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson goals, with Wily Boly and Callum Hudson-Odoi having put Nuno Espirito Santo’s side ahead.

When asked what it means for his future, Pochettino clarified his pre-match comments.

"I never said I am not happy. I never said that,” Pochettino replied. “I said maybe I am not happy, maybe I am happy.

Mauricio Pochettino watches on at the City Ground (AFP via Getty Images)

“But it's normal, the headline. Sometimes too much honesty when I'm talking but it's not a problem. I have one year more on my contract. Like I said yesterday, I'm thinking always in long term, thinking that it's going to be for life here.

“We are professional, we try to win games. We are trying to make the owners happy and the staff. I am responsible for all of the staff at the training ground inCobham.

“I try to make the players happy and the fans. That is my job. Easy [laughs]. So easy."

James returned in the 79th minute and played the last 18 minutes, immediately getting involved in the equaliser before setting up the winner in the 82nd minute.

Reece James returned to ignite a comeback (Getty Images)

Pochettino was in awe of James’s return, adding: "[It was] massive. It's unlucky there are only two games ahead and it's one week. It is important for him to recover for his feelings and he is such an important player for us.

“He is our captain. We all love him. Yes, important, and to see whether he will be fit and have a chance of making the Euros."

Adding about the impact of his substitutes: “Always you need talented players, players from the bench to make a big impact like happened today and a little bit lucky to win the game.

"I'm so happy because the important thing is always to believe and never give up. The team showed their resilience and maturity to fight until the end and I am so pleased because maybe you cannot perform like we did against West Ham and Tottenham.

"In this type of game, you need to be a bit more mature and at the same time to play a different type of football. That is important if you want to be in a higher position in the league table."