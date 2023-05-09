N’Golo Kante - Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea appointment could seal new contract for N’Golo Kante - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Chelsea’s decision to offer Mauricio Pochettino the permanent head coach job could help get N’Golo Kante’s proposed contract renewal over the line.

Pochettino is in line to complete the formalities of his appointment by Chelsea amid hope that progress will be made this week.

Chelsea have been hopeful of securing Kante to a new contract for some time, having opened negotiations with the France World Cup winner before sacking previous head coach Graham Potter.

Kante and Chelsea have been negotiating over the finer details of the deal in recent weeks, with the club remaining optimistic that an agreement will be reached.

The arrival of Pochettino may well help to clinch that agreement, with sources telling Telegraph Sport that the Argentine and Kante share a mutual appreciation of one another.

It is understood that Pochettino was interested in signing Kante for Paris St-Germain and that it became clear the 32-year-old midfielder would relish playing for him.

The move never materialised and Kante stayed at Stamford Bridge, but sources claim the pair have retained a desire to work together at some point if possible.

Chelsea’s Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital owners have negotiated a number of contract renewals since taking over the club, including Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

That is despite introducing a bonus policy that means some players will have their wages cut by as much as 30 per cent for failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Kante’s existing contract, which is due to expire in the summer, made him the best-paid player at Chelsea on around £300,000 a week for a time, although that has since been eclipsed by Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku.

Having missed seven months of this season through injury, Kante has made seven appearances for Chelsea since the start of April and his high-energy style should suit Pochettino’s approach.

Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is considering a request to come out of international retirement from Gabon president Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Aubameyang flew to his homeland, where he met the president, for talks on Monday when he was asked to resume his Gabon career and help with qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Arsenal captain was back at Chelsea training on Tuesday and is now considering the request to come out of international retirement.

Aubameyang is keen to return to Barcelona this summer, with Chelsea likely to grant him a free transfer following an unhappy season at Stamford Bridge.

