Mauricio Pochettino admits he does not 'feel the love' from the Chelsea fans after angry chants

Mauricio Pochettino endured another frustrating afternoon (Action Images via Reuters)

Mauricio Pochettino admitted he cannot ask for love after being told to “f*** off” by large sections of the Chelsea supporters away at Brentford.

Lewd chants against the manager and Todd Boehly were heard during a dismal second half, in which Chelsea surrendered their lead to goals from Yoane Wissa and Mads Roerslev. Axel Disasi saved their blushes to a degree with a late equaliser.

Supporters also chanted in support of Jose Mourinho and Roman Abramovich, as they made their frustration known over the club's direction.

Asked about the angry reaction, Pochettino said: "No, I am not worried. We need to accept. I told you, I think someone asked me do you feel the love from the fans? No. We need to build our relationship between the coaching staff, the coach and the fans.

"You build relationships by winning games. But at the moment, the expectation, we cannot match the expectation. We are not going to ask for love. I don't ask for nothing. I am going to continue to work and try to change this situation and change, winning games, we now have one week before Newcastle.

Chelsea have not beaten Brentford since 2021 (Action Images via Reuters)

"We need to manage the reality. We are working really, really hard to try and win games. The team is fighting. I think in six days, we played 120 minutes on Sunday, Wednesday was another tough game, then some decisions because of injuries or some circumstances.

"We tried to find different ways to play. But if that doesn't work and the fans are disappointed with that, I need to respect their opinions."

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League with 12 games left to play, as their chances of qualifying for Europe next season increasingly appear to be slipping away.

On his 52nd birthday, Pochettino vowed to battle on and attempt to turn the club’s fortunes around

“If [the fans] did what they did, I think it is a frustration,” he said.

“We need to understand that. I am fighting to try and provide the team the tools to work, improve and play in the best way, score goals and win games.

"If that is not possible, today is my 52nd birthday, I know very well this business. I am not going to give up, I am going to fight. I am ready to fight again tomorrow and get ready for the next game. Yes, we are going to keep going."