Mauricio Ochmann to Star in Mexican Remake of Sony Picture’s German Hit ‘25 KM/H’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexico’s Mauricio Ochmann is re-teaming with director Pitipol Ybarra for the Mexican remake of the 2018 German hit “25 KM/H” from Sony Pictures Intl. Prods. (SPIP).

Ochmann and Ybarra previously collaborated on family drama “Ya Veremos,” which Pantelion/Lionsgate released in the U.S. on Labor Day weekend in 2018. Drama topped the specialty releases that weekend, grossing an estimated $1.8 million over the three-day holiday.

In “25 KM/H,” an estranged brother and sister reunite at their father’s funeral and make a spur of the moment decision to fulfill their childhood dream of driving across Mexico on their old motorbikes. The cross-country adventure allows them to mend their relationship and bring some renewed purpose to their lives.

“We honestly can’t believe our good fortune to be able to reteam Mauricio and Pitipol for this title,” said Laine Kline, head of SPIP. “As a duo, they bring that rare quality that will have audiences both laughing and crying,” he added.

In many ways a love letter to the Mexican countryside and culture, “25 KM/H” will be written by Adriana Pelusi (“El Hubiera Si Existe,” “Control Z”) and produced by Fernando Pérez Gavilán at Born Free and Santiago García Galván at García Tagliavini Prods.

The original German film was also produced and released by SPIP.

Written by Oliver Ziegenbalg, directed by Markus Goller, and starring Lars Eidinger and Bjarne Mädel, the sibling road movie was nominated for a German Film Award in the feature film category.

Sandra Condito and Raymundo Díaz-González are overseeing the Mexican remake for SPIP. Production is slated to begin in Mexico in the fall.

The local-language production arm for Sony Pictures has backed a slew of films in Latin America and the world, including Argentine filmmaker Pablo Trapero’s “La Quietud.”

Ochmann is represented by UTA while Ybarra is represented by WME. Both are managed by Larry Robinson at Avatar Entertainment.

