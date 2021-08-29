Is Maura replacing Laura as Love Island presenter next year?

Photo credit: Mike Marsland - Getty Images

After this season's Love Island received a record breaking number of complaints and plenty of criticism from fans, a TV insider has revealed the show's bosses are planning to shake things up for next year.

Speaking to The Sun, the source suggested Love Island will have a total revamp before the 2022 season, with host Laura Whitmore potentially being replaced by ex-Islander Maura Higgins. Another celeb being considered for the role is former Radio 1 presenter, Maya Jama.

"Producers are keen to keep the show fresh and are keeping their options open," said the TV insider, "They have been impressed with both Maya and Maura, and think either could bring the necessary pizzazz and sexiness to the role."

The source continued: "They want some-one who is fun and can connect with people. Maura has obviously taken part in the show herself and knows it inside out so could easily relate to contestants and what they are going through."

In the article, the insider also revealed that the contract for presenting the show is annual and renegotiated each season. Speaking on the topic, a spokesperson for ITV said: "Laura has done a fantastic job at the helm of the show this year and no discussions have yet taken place with regard to the next series."

Laura took over the role after the tragic death of former presenter Caroline Flack in 2020. Laura's husband Iain Stirling has presented the show since its return in 2015, and the pair will come together to host the Love Island reunion special set to air next week.

