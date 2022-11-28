Mauna Loa: World's largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

Sam Cabral - BBC News
·2 min read
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano
Mauna Loa, located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, covers half of the US state's Big Island

The world's largest active volcano, Hawaii's Mauna Loa, is erupting for the first time in almost 40 years.

An advisory for ashfall - which can contaminate water supplies, kill vegetation and irritate the lungs - is in effect for the surrounding area.

The lava flow is mostly contained within the summit, but residents have been placed on alert.

The US Geological Service (USGS) has warned the situation could change rapidly.

The volcano's alert level has also been upgraded from an "advisory" to a "warning" - the highest classification.

Mauna Loa, located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, covers half of the US state's Big Island. The volcano rises 13,679ft (4,169m) above sea level and spans an area of more than 2,000 sq miles (5,179 sq km).

The eruption began on Sunday night at Moku'āweoweo, the volcano's summit caldera. Calderas are hollows that form beneath the summit at the end of an eruption.

It followed a series of warnings that an eruption was possible after a spate of recent earthquakes in the region, including more than a dozen reported tremors on Sunday.

"Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly," the USGS said.

If the eruption migrates beyond the walls of the summit caldera, lava flows could "move rapidly downslope", it added.

According to the USGS, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since its first documented eruption in 1843. The previous eruption in 1984 sent lava flows within 5 miles of the city of Hilo, the island's most populous town.

But the Big Island's population has more than doubled since 1980 to more than 200,000 residents and Hawaii's civil defence agency has warned residents could face a "lava disaster".

"These lava flows rarely present a risk to life, but they can be extremely destructive to infrastructure," said Dr Jessica Johnson, a British volcano geophysicist who has worked at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

She warned the lava flows posed a risk to Hilo and Kona, another major population centre, adding that the volcanic gasses could cause breathing problems for locals,

Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano. There are other larger volcanoes but these are classified as dormant, meaning they have not erupted for a long time, or extinct, meaning they are almost certain not to erupt in future.

You might also be interested in:

Latest Stories

  • What your sleeping habits say about your health – and how to fix it

    A new study suggests that getting frequent nightmares in your otherwise healthy middle-age may be a sign that you are at higher risk of developing dementia. But before you start having nightmares about your nightmares, there is good news. “Scientists are currently developing treatments that can slow cognitive decline in people who have a high risk of developing dementia but do not yet show any characteristic symptoms of the disease,” says the study’s author Dr Abidemi Otaiku, of the University o

  • The birth pangs of the Grand Theft Auto franchise

    On its 25th anniversary, an early GTA producer reveals the trials faced by its original developers.

  • China Covid protests: Fury and fear of virus puts Xi Jinping in a bind

    For three years the patience of one billion Chinese was stretched with lockdowns - now it's snapped.

  • Trump adviser says Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes was a ‘f***ing nightmare’

    Trump campaign in damage control mode after controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner with known white supremacist

  • Owen Warner's grandparents 'so proud' of I'm a Celeb finalist

    Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, came second with former Lioness Jill Scott crowned queen of the jungle.

  • Rain in Sacramento, up to 2 feet of snow in the Sierra? What to know for the week ahead

    The big storm is expected Wednesday.

  • Jeff Bezos: Does US-style philanthropy exist in UK?

    The Amazon boss joins a long line of Americans giving away their riches. Is it different in the UK?

  • Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is on: These are the 9 items you need to buy

    You can save up to 75% on tons of incredible items.

  • Just Stop Oil protesters slow traffic on the Strand in London

    The demonstration comes at the start of what is expected to be two weeks of action in the capital.

  • TransAqua considers second location outside Moncton for sewage composting

    TransAqua is considering buying a property outside Moncton to compost sewage following complaints about a foul smell that wafts over the city's north end. TransAqua is the wastewater utility for Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview. "Biosolids" removed from wastewater are trucked to a composting facility south of Berry Mills Road. The province's environment department told TransAqua this year to come up with a plan to address the smell following complaints from the nearby residential area. One option i

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc