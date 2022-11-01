Maui and Sons Announces Holiday '22 Collaboration With Corona®

La Vida Más Fina, Live Your Aloha

Maui and Sons x Corona Holiday '22 Collection

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui and Sons / Corona collaborate on a limited-edition capsule collection celebrating Living the Fine Life and the spirit of Aloha—blending luxury loungewear with Hawaiian style. Inspired by the signature beach robes and paradisiac views of Corona's branding, the collection includes Terry fabric robes and lounge sets designed in an array of oceanic hues. All pieces in the collection are made in Los Angeles, California. Launching on November 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. PDT exclusively @ mauiandsons.com (IG: @mauiandsons) and coronausa.com (IG: coronausa)

The collection includes a Hawaiian shirt ($88.00), boardshort ($68.00), and robe ($128) featuring the collection's signature design, "Palm Fusion" — with cascades of Hawaiian hibiscus and palm leaves, adorned with Maui and Sons' signature shark logo and the Corona logo in vibrant, oceanic hues; a luxury lounge set in blue Terry toweling (top: $68, bottom: $78); and a t-shirt ($34) with Maui and Sons' vintage inspired "Enjoy" graphic of Sharkman relaxing by the pool, holding a bottle of Corona Extra® Beer, printed in puffer ink. All of which are made in Los Angeles, California.

"Living the fine life is a whole lot more stylish with this limited-edition capsule collection," said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing at Corona. "In addition to the beachside aesthetic, what we love most is the relaxed nature, which aligns with Corona's refreshed perspective. We're pleased to introduce this collaboration with Maui and Sons in time for the holiday season, bringing a beachy perspective to consumers across the country, wherever they celebrate."

"The conversation started with the Corona team wanting to bring the signature beach robes from the commercials to life for fans. From there, our designers were inspired to create a visual representation of the beachside oasis within that represents the Corona 'fine life', blended with the Aloha spirit of Maui and Sons. The combination of the two perspectives became a collection designed for the spa — to the beach — to poolside — to the home. An all-encompassing collection dedicated to wearers getting some much-needed R&R. We decided to make this a Holiday collection as a symbol of escaping the impending (in many places) cold weather and discovering somewhere bright and optimistic." — Chris Janci, Chief Brand Officer at Maui and Sons

The full collection will be available at https://mauiandsons.com and https://www.coronausa.com — dropping on Nov. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. PDT.

