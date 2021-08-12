Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Results
KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Total operating revenues of $5.0 million and $1.7 million were recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.06) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Total operating revenues of $7.0 million and $3.7 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, MLP completed real estate sales of the Steeple House in the Kapalua Resort and a conservation easement in Honolua Valley for $1.7 million and $0.9 million, respectively. There were no real estate asset sales in 2020.
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
(in thousands except
per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES
Real estate
$
2,700
$
90
Leasing
1,962
1,436
Resort amenities and other
288
184
Total operating revenues
4,950
1,710
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Real estate
454
192
Leasing
876
827
Resort amenities and other
278
169
General and administrative
574
559
Share-based compensation
370
402
Depreciation
302
323
Total operating costs and expenses
2,854
2,472
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
2,096
(762
)
Other income
-
894
Pension and other post-retirement expenses
(116
)
(117
)
Interest expense
(32
)
(30
)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
1,948
(15
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net
(69
)
(142
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
1,879
$
(157
)
Other comprehensive income - pension, net
221
206
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
2,100
$
49
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
$
0.10
$
-
Loss from Discontinued Operations
$
-
$
(0.01
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
0.10
$
(0.01
)
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
(in thousands except
per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES
Real estate
$
2,700
$
158
Leasing
3,763
3,172
Resort amenities and other
546
414
Total operating revenues
7,009
3,744
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Real estate
552
367
Leasing
1,716
1,603
Resort amenities and other
691
740
General and administrative
1,291
1,318
Share-based compensation
719
827
Depreciation
602
645
Total operating costs and expenses
5,571
5,500
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
1,438
(1,756
)
Other income
13
894
Pension and other post-retirement expenses
(232
)
(234
)
Interest expense
(65
)
(76
)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
1,154
(1,172
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net
(209
)
(59
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
945
$
(1,231
)
Other compreshensive income - pension, net
442
412
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
1,387
$
(819
)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
$
0.06
$
(0.06
)
Loss from Discontinued Operations
$
(0.01
)
$
-
Net Income (Loss)
$
0.05
$
(0.06
)
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(audited)
(in thousands except share data)
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
6,005
$
869
Accounts receivable, net
1,336
1,362
Prepaid expenses and other assets
167
80
Assets held for sale
3,134
7,440
Total current assets
10,642
9,751
PROPERTY
51,414
51,956
Accumulated depreciation
(33,789
)
(33,445
)
Property, net
17,625
18,511
OTHER ASSETS
Deferred development costs
8,964
8,901
Other noncurrent assets
1,222
1,307
Total other assets
10,186
10,208
TOTAL ASSETS
$
38,453
$
38,470
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
441
$
899
Payroll and employee benefits
699
970
Long-term debt, current portion
-
200
Accrued retirement benefits, currernt portion
165
165
Deferred revenue, current portion
447
260
Other current liabilities
407
453
Total current liabilities
2,159
2,947
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Accrued retirement benefits
10,091
10,926
Deferred revenue
1,700
1,767
Deposits
2,355
2,680
Other noncurrent liabilities
75
83
Total long-term liabilities
14,221
15,456
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,
19,361,856 and 19,311,528 shares issued and outstanding
82,104
81,485
Additional paid-in-capital
9,184
9,184
Accumulated deficit
(47,959
)
(48,904
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(21,256
)
(21,698
)
Total stockholders' equity
22,073
20,067
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
38,453
$
38,470