Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Results

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.
KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Total operating revenues of $5.0 million and $1.7 million were recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.06) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Total operating revenues of $7.0 million and $3.7 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, MLP completed real estate sales of the Steeple House in the Kapalua Resort and a conservation easement in Honolua Valley for $1.7 million and $0.9 million, respectively. There were no real estate asset sales in 2020.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

Contact:
Michael S. Hotta
mhotta@kapalua.com

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands except

per share amounts)

OPERATING REVENUES

Real estate

$

2,700

$

90

Leasing

1,962

1,436

Resort amenities and other

288

184

Total operating revenues

4,950

1,710

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Real estate

454

192

Leasing

876

827

Resort amenities and other

278

169

General and administrative

574

559

Share-based compensation

370

402

Depreciation

302

323

Total operating costs and expenses

2,854

2,472

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

2,096

(762

)

Other income

-

894

Pension and other post-retirement expenses

(116

)

(117

)

Interest expense

(32

)

(30

)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

1,948

(15

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net

(69

)

(142

)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

1,879

$

(157

)

Other comprehensive income - pension, net

221

206

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

2,100

$

49

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

0.10

$

-

Loss from Discontinued Operations

$

-

$

(0.01

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

0.10

$

(0.01

)

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands except

per share amounts)

OPERATING REVENUES

Real estate

$

2,700

$

158

Leasing

3,763

3,172

Resort amenities and other

546

414

Total operating revenues

7,009

3,744

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Real estate

552

367

Leasing

1,716

1,603

Resort amenities and other

691

740

General and administrative

1,291

1,318

Share-based compensation

719

827

Depreciation

602

645

Total operating costs and expenses

5,571

5,500

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

1,438

(1,756

)

Other income

13

894

Pension and other post-retirement expenses

(232

)

(234

)

Interest expense

(65

)

(76

)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

1,154

(1,172

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net

(209

)

(59

)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

945

$

(1,231

)

Other compreshensive income - pension, net

442

412

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

$

1,387

$

(819

)

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

0.06

$

(0.06

)

Loss from Discontinued Operations

$

(0.01

)

$

-

Net Income (Loss)

$

0.05

$

(0.06

)

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(audited)

(in thousands except share data)

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

$

6,005

$

869

Accounts receivable, net

1,336

1,362

Prepaid expenses and other assets

167

80

Assets held for sale

3,134

7,440

Total current assets

10,642

9,751

PROPERTY

51,414

51,956

Accumulated depreciation

(33,789

)

(33,445

)

Property, net

17,625

18,511

OTHER ASSETS

Deferred development costs

8,964

8,901

Other noncurrent assets

1,222

1,307

Total other assets

10,186

10,208

TOTAL ASSETS

$

38,453

$

38,470

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

441

$

899

Payroll and employee benefits

699

970

Long-term debt, current portion

-

200

Accrued retirement benefits, currernt portion

165

165

Deferred revenue, current portion

447

260

Other current liabilities

407

453

Total current liabilities

2,159

2,947

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Accrued retirement benefits

10,091

10,926

Deferred revenue

1,700

1,767

Deposits

2,355

2,680

Other noncurrent liabilities

75

83

Total long-term liabilities

14,221

15,456

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,

19,361,856 and 19,311,528 shares issued and outstanding

82,104

81,485

Additional paid-in-capital

9,184

9,184

Accumulated deficit

(47,959

)

(48,904

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,256

)

(21,698

)

Total stockholders' equity

22,073

20,067

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

38,453

$

38,470


