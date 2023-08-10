Maui Invitational issues statement Wednesday amid devastating fires in Lahaina, Hawaii

Maui Invitational organizers on Wednesday issued a statement in response to the devastating fires that have engulfed Lahaina, Hawaii, site of the annual late-November tournament that this year includes Kansas.

“We are actively monitoring the wildfire situation on Maui. Our main concern right now is the safety and well being of our Maui ‘Ohana and the first responders that we know are doing everything in their power to keep the island safe. We will share more information as it becomes available,” the statement read.

The 40th-annual Maui Invitational is set for Nov. 20-22 at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui. The field consists of Kansas, Chaminade, UCLA, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and Gonzaga.

According to KHON2 TV in Maui, the Civic Center was used as an evacuation site Wednesday, “however evacuees were moved to other shelters as a precautionary measure.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green made a statement Wednesday about the devastating fires: “We have suffered a terrible disaster in the form of a wildfire that has spread wildly as a result of hurricane-force winds in the region and underlying drought conditions. Maui and the Big Island both experienced significant fires. Much of Lahaina on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced.

“Heroic efforts by first responders have prevented many casualties from occurring. Our entire emergency response team, including the Hawaii National Guard, has mobilized and is being supported by FEMA. The White House has been incredibly supportive and we expect to submit a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in the next 36 to 48 hours, once we know how vast the damage is.

“Our state appreciates the incredible outpouring of concern and prayers from the world. We won’t forget the aloha you have already begun to share with us.”