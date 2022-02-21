Maui drops vaccination, testing requirement for indoor restaurants, bars and gyms

The Hawaiian island of Maui is lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions as daily virus case counts continue to drop.

As of Monday, the island no longer requires proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for indoor restaurants and bars, fitness centers and gyms.

The island first implemented the COVID-19 restriction in September, limiting dining options for many who are not fully vaccinated to outdoor dining or takeout. Children younger than 12 were exempt.

The change comes as daily COVID-19 cases continue to fall within the state. The daily average case count as of Friday was 383, a 64% drop from Feb. 5.

Travelers to Maui and other Hawaiian islands still face other COVID-related restrictions, however.

Hawaii is the last remaining state to hold onto its indoor mask mandate. Gov. David Ige on Thursday told ABC 4, a local TV station, that he and the state's health department are working to "determine when the time is right" to lift the mandate.

Tourists do not have to be vaccinated to visit the state, but proof of vaccination will allow them to forgo testing and quarantine requirements. Those who show a negative test taken no more than 72 hours before departure can also skip Hawaii's mandatory five-day quarantine.

